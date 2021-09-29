Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has showcased 58 Russian translations of notable Emirati titles at the 34th Moscow International Book Fair (MIBF).
SBA delegates at the cultural event also held discussions with Russian authors and publishers to explore cooperation opportunities and apprised them of the various activities undertaken by the authority to advance the creative industry.
Cultural calendar
The SBA pavilion highlighted the services and facilities of the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone (SPC Free Zone) and drew attention to the upcoming events on the cultural events in the emirate, including the 40th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), and the fair’s Sharjah International Library Conference and SIBF Publishers Conference.
The Sharjah International Literary Agency (SILA) – launched by SBA to facilitate communication among publishers, authors, translators and creatives, and regulate their operations – was also introduced.
Moreover, the SBA delegation held discussions with Sergei Kakin, MIBF director, to collaborate on joint cultural initiatives and programmes. The SBA delegation also met with members of the Publishers Association of Russia to discuss the scope of enhancing Russia’s presence at the upcoming editions of SIBF and Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival’s and explore further opportunities for increasing output of translations in both Arabic and Russian.
Mansour Al Hassani, Head of Sales Department, SBA, said: “SBA showcased the latest translations of prominent Emirati titles to visitors at the Moscow fair, reviewed the latest advancements in the sector, and gained insight into the newly published titles. We also led discussions on ways to advance the publishing industry with Russian and international publishers to emphasise and bolster the role of books in advancing the knowledge of people.”