Rain and sunshine in Abu Dhabi, Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology has warned motorists of convective clouds formations associated with rainfall and fresh winds on Saturday.

Dubai was also forecast to have light rain.

In a statement Saturday, NCM called on motorists to take necessary precautions and strictly follow the traffic regulations as visibility could be down to less than 2000 meters at times over some western coastal areas and islands until 2pm today.