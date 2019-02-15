Dubai: It was a dream start to life in UAE Team Emirates colours for Colombian Juan Sebastian Molano, as he secured a stunning victory on Stage 3 of the Tour Colombia.
The youngster produced an eye-catching display on the 167.6km route around Llanogrande, seeing off the likes of Julian Alaphilippe and Diego Ochoa to take home the win and claim top spot in the points classification.
Molano, a natural sprinter, showed great tenacity to hold his position in the group over four climbs of Alto El Nano, unlike many of his counterparts. With a spark still in his legs, he drove the team to an impressive victory and its fourth of the 2019 season.
“It was a beautiful moment, to get my first win with my new team and doing so here in Colombia — it’s fantastic,” Molano said.
“I had a big responsibly and I was able to repay the enormous trust given to me by the team. I felt great all day, on the climbs my legs were good and I found myself secure in the finishing straight for the sprint. The work of my teammates getting there was perfect all day. I want to thank the team who kept me going throughout the stage.”
There was unfortunate news for Molano’s teammate and compatriot Fernando Gaviria, who along with the team’s medical staff, made the decision not to start the Tour Colombia’s third stage after suffering with a viral respiratory infection.
“I’m sorry to leave the race and go home, but I have to think about my condition and recover my best health,” he said. “I’m not able to ride at my best so I think the best decision is to stop myself now. Thanks to everyone — especially all the fans who have supported me.”