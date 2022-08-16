Dubai: Moafaq Ahmed Al Gaddah & Sons of MAG Group Holding have pledged Dh10 million to support the upcoming Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital, said to be the UAE’s first charity hospital aimed at helping cancer patients in need.

This was announced by Al Jalila Foundation, a nonprofit healthcare organisation dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation, and a member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, on Tuesday.

Named after the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the hospital will provide best-in-class outpatient, ambulatory and diagnostic services as well as inpatient and surgical services in a nurturing environment that prides itself on personalised patient care.

With a capacity to treat 30,000 patients a year, the comprehensive charity hospital aims to redefine cancer care for those in need and become a beacon of hope for cancer patients and their families.

Dh390million raised

In the 14 months since the hospital’s announcement, Al Jalila Foundation has already raised Dh390 million, surpassing the 50 per cent milestone of the Dh750 million fundraising target. Al Jalila Foundation has received significant donations from philanthropists, government and non-government organisations, UAE businesses and corporates.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for one in six deaths. The cancer burden continues to grow globally, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems. Studies show that low-income cancer patients cannot access timely quality diagnosis and life-saving treatment. Survival rates are dependent on accessible early detection and quality medical care.

Donor support

Dr Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “The health and wellbeing of the UAE’s citizens and residents is one of Al Jalila Foundation’s top priorities. The Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital will become a leader in cancer care, serving patients unable to afford quality care. Donor support is integral to our success in developing the state-of-the-art hospital. We are grateful to MAG Group for their generous donation that will greatly impact the lives of adults and children with cancer. The hospital will offer unparalleled cancer expertise and make an invaluable contribution to the country’s healthcare sector, putting patient care first.”

‘Gifts of time, money’

Moafaq Ahmed Al Gaddah, chairman and founder of MAG Group Holding, said: “The world grows in kindness when we give in kindness. It is with pride that we give to the future of our community and this nation. The unconditional gifts of time and money are a life-changing force for good in the world. As people become more prosperous and economies grow stronger, it is our duty to create an opportunity to build an ever-stronger culture of giving the right to live across the world.”

Moafaq Ahmed Al Gaddah Image Credit: Supplied

He pointed out that the UAE and Dubai governments encourage the spirit of generosity.