Dubai: The friendly between the UAE and Egypt which was to take place on November 20 in Abu Dhabi has been cancelled.
The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced that the match will, which was scheduled to take place at Al Wahda’s Al Nahyan Stadium on November 20, will not go ahead, citing a packed schedule and a tight turnaround for overseas players — such as star Liverpool player Mohammad Salah — to return to their clubs to resume domestic duties.
It is thought the match may be moved to March, which will be a blow to Alberto Zaccheroni’s preparations for the Asian Cup, which take place in the UAE in January.
The UAE face Bolivia on Friday and are looking for a replacement for the match on November 20.
Egypt will now only face Tunisia in Friday’s African Nations Cup qualifier during this international break, the team director, Ihab Leheita, told Egyptian sports website FilGoal.com.
“Egypt’s training camp will conclude after the Tunisia game after consultations between the Football Association and coach Javier Aguirre,” Leheita added.