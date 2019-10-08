Dubai: Hazzaa AlMansoori, the UAE’s first Emirati astronaut, who has recently returned from his mission to the International Space Station, shared a precious few images he had taken from space of the city that inspires him.
In non-touched-up photographs, AlMansoori shared photographs of the shoreline of Dubai, complete with the Palm, and The World - an archipelago of manmade islands designed to look like a map - glistening off the shore.
Hazzaa captioned the image: "A breathtaking image of Dubai from space."