He shares photographs of the emirate that he took from space

Hazzaa's view of Dubai Image Credit: Social Media/Twitter

Dubai: Hazzaa AlMansoori, the UAE’s first Emirati astronaut, who has recently returned from his mission to the International Space Station, shared a precious few images he had taken from space of the city that inspires him.

In non-touched-up photographs, AlMansoori shared photographs of the shoreline of Dubai, complete with the Palm, and The World - an archipelago of manmade islands designed to look like a map - glistening off the shore.