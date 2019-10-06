ABU DHABI Khalifa University of Science and Technology yesterday awarded its first-ever honorary doctorate since its inception to Hazzaa AlMansoori, the first-ever Arab astronaut who visited the International Space Station (ISS). Shaikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and chairman of Khalifa University Board of Trustees, said that the honorary doctorate to Hazzaa is an expression of the pride of the UAE, represented by its leadership, institutions, people and sectors, especially the higher education sector. He said Hazza’s journey to space was inspirational for university students as it motivates them to fulfill their ambitions, no matter what the difficulties are. As a leading university in the field of aerospace research, honouring Hazzaa by awarding the first honorary doctorate is part of the university’s mission to encourage youth of the UAE to adopt science as a study and pursue it as a career, he pointed out.