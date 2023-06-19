Seoul: The UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY) has inaugurated the third edition of the ‘Folktales Reimagined’ project in South Korea as a part of the Sharjah Guest of Honour programme at the Seoul International Book Fair.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Founder and Honorary President of UAEBBY, inaugurated the latest Folktales Reimagined project. The Korean chapter of the project is the result of a close collaboration between UAEBBY, the Korean Board on Books for Young People (KBBY), and the National Library for Children and Young Adults (NLCY) - a specialised branch library of the National Library of Korea in Seoul.

Part of this creative project is a 10-part exhibition that features the artistic retelling of centuries-old stories from the UAE’s and South Korea’s folkloric heritages by five artists each from UAE and Korea who have interacted with and visually reinterpreted folk tales from each other’s nations to present their own unique vision of them.

After successful creative collaborations with Italy and Mexico, and two well-received exhibitions in these countries, Folktales Reimagined continues to promote cultural expression and the exchange of creative ideas between the UAE and the world with this South Korea iteration.

The inauguration of the exhibition at NLCY was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA; Marwa Al Aqroubi, President of UAEBBY; Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage; Ali Al Marri, Director-General of Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre; Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA); Lee Hai Young, President of the King Sejong Institute; Yi Chong Yul, Director-General for Region-based Culture Policy Ministry of culture, Sports and Tourism; Park Juok, Director-General of the National Library for Children and Young Adults; Sharjah cultural entities representatives, Sharjah delegation and the illustrators participating in the book fair.

Attendees at the National Library for Children and Young Adults Image Credit: Supplied

Marwa Al Aqroubi said: “The UAEBBY’s ‘FolkTales Reimagined’ project, which has found a permanent place amongst our various cross-cultural initiatives since it came into being as part of the Sharjah World Book Capital programme, has witnessed a beautiful collaboration with South Korea’s National Library for Children and Young Adults.”

She added: “Five artists each from the UAE and South Korea dove deep into each other’s folkloric traditions to reimagine deeply loved characters and narratives to create visual journeys where two folk tale traditions merged to create fresh new fuel for young imaginations. Through this creative project, which is essentially a conversation between cultures and a blend of ideas and expressions, we continue our goals by honouring heritage while promoting cross-cultural dialogue and exchange of ideas.”

Folktales from the UAE

Youn Chohye’s pick, The Gazelle Boy, celebrates the strength of sibling bonds highlighting the challenges faced by vulnerable children, their determination, and the kindness of strangers in times of need; while The Waq Waq Island retold by Mun Jeongin drives home the importance of taking responsibility for one’s actions.

Cho Yeong’s pick Al Rajoul Al Booma (The Owl Man) is a touching desert tale about Shamsa, whose longing to be with her husband, Mattar, clashes with her brothers’ insistence that she give birth in their ancestral home.

The story of Baeer Bela Ras (A Headless Camel) is a testament to the significance of camels in Emirati culture and history, reinterpreted by Kim Sinae; and finally, Jo Suna retells Khonfor Zonfor, a story with universal themes of marriage, jealousy and liberation.

Folktales from South Korea

The diverse culture of Korea took on a new look a with the imagination of Emirati illustrators. Alia Al Shamsi vividly captured the story of The Fairy and the Woodcutter, in which the worlds of humans and fairies collide only to reveal that it is love and affection that drives both.

The story of The Pheasant’s Unforgettable Debt that revolves around important themes of sacrifice, redemption, and the interconnectedness of actions, was reimagined under the expert eyes and hands of Arwa Al Salami who translates culture into art to inspire others.

Hungboo and Nolboo, a captivating tale of two brothers who take two very different paths to glory and face the kind of consequences that tells the reader the importance of honest actions, has been captured by talented local artist Aliyah Al Awadhi.

Reem AlMazrouei has illustrated the essence of Kongji and Patji, a tale of overcoming hardships with resilience while Sharjah-born Nasir Nasrallah detailed the story of The Snail Bride, which showcases the power of kindness, the rewards of honesty, and the transformation that can occur when true love is recognised and celebrated.

The Folktales Reimagined project has transcended generations and cultures for the retelling of centuries-old stories by young Emirati artists who have collaborated with their peers in Italy, Mexico, and now, South Korea, to visually reimagine popular characters from each other’s folkloric heritages.

