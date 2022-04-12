A 26-year-old Emirati mum has died in a car crash in Ras Al Khaimah, leaving behind two children, a boy aged four and a six-year-old girl.
The crash took place on Emirates Road - the Ras Al Khaimah Ring Road - on April 7, corresponding to Ramadan 6. She was buried at Al Hudaibah Cemetery the same day.
The police operation room received a call on Thursday at 1am reporting the tragic accident. The victim was driving by herself.
She was moved to Khalifa Hospital where she died shortly after admission.
Police are investigating the incident.