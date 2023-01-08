Dubai: Dubai Police, organisers of the World Police Summit, have extended the final entry deadline for the summit’s awards to January 15 andhave reminded teams and individuals wishing to nominate themselves or their peers to submit their entries on the summit’s website.

Brigadier Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al Mualla, director of Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police and Chairman of the World Police Summit Executive Committee, said the World Police Summit Awards recognise outstanding achievements in every facet of policing and law enforcement.

“The World Police Awards will champion individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to transforming policing operations, organisational excellence, scientific achievements, and community relations over the past year,” he said.

Award categories

Brig Al Mualla added that the Awards feature seven categories:

• The Good Samaritan Award, which recognises outstanding individuals from the public community who have contributed exceptionally to preventing or solving a crime, enhancing public safety, or who has lent a helping hand to those in need and eventually saved their life.

• The People of Determination Excellence Award recognises the accomplishments of outstanding men and women in the global policing and law enforcement field for their exemplary professional achievements despite their physical challenges.

• The Inspiring Female Officer Award recognises the accomplishments of outstanding women in the global policing and law enforcement spectrum for their exemplary leadership and operational skillsets that have had a significant impact on their agency and for their continuous drive for growth and success personally and professionally.

• The Excellence in Forensic Science Award recognises teams within global police forces, drug enforcement agencies, research institutions, and academia who have spearheaded ground-breaking scientific methodologies and research programmes to solve crimes.

• The Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award recognises the best anti-narcotics and drug awareness programmes of global police forces, drug enforcement, and public health agencies that have substantially impacted the reduction of narcotics supply or a decline in substance use across societies.

• The Excellence in Criminal Investigation Award recognises the accomplishments of exceptional criminal investigation teams from the global police forces who have implemented remarkable strategies for solving complex crimes and tracking criminals.

• The Innovative Police Force Award recognises global police forces and law enforcement agencies who have spearheaded innovative methodologies, technologies, and research programmes to solve crimes or enhance the force’s operational capabilities.

Al Mualla said that the jury would announce the shortlisted candidates in each category on February 27, adding that finalists will receive an invitation with complimentary tickets and stay in Dubai during the summit.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Police is hosting the second edition of the World Police Summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 7 to 9.

The summit, the world’s most influential gathering of law enforcement officials, security experts, and decision makers, will feature multiple conferences and a comprehensive international exhibition that showcase ground-breaking technologies and explore actionable strategies to ensure a safer future.

Themes

Through more than 150 targeted sessions in Dubai’s World Trade Centre, this year’s edition will advance policing techniques to serve communities in today’s world, focusing on a number of main themes including:

1. Crime Prevention and Cybercrime

2. Police Innovation

3. Transport Safety

4. Police Resilience

5. Forensic Science

The three-day summit will also hold six conferences covering the most innovative policing techniques, from crime prevention, anti-narcotics and forensic science to drones and K9. Bringing together experts from around the world and channelling insights from more than 230 leading speakers, these sessions aim to strengthen global policing and create a global policing community able to meet the future with confidence, share best practices, and showcase policing techniques at the cutting edge.