Dubai: Two cars, smartphones and travel tickets are among exciting prizes that await UAE workers participating in Eid Al Adha events for them.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is launching a roster of activities for workers over three days on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, the ministry announced in a statement on Thursday.

The initiative is jointly organised with the Ministry of Interior, the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai (PCLA), Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai Police, Sharjah Police, Ajman Municipality, Kizad Group, and the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah (LSDA).

The initiative hosts events targeting more than 200,000 workers across the UAE. The events encompass football, volleyball, and cricket matches as well as competitions offering exciting prizes with two cars, smartphones, travel tickets, and other gifts.

Why events for workers

These events are aligned with the vision of the Ministry to raise the quality of life and the happiness of the workforce, who constitute a vital part of the UAE society and play a key role in its prosperity, MoHRE said.

The events will feature activities that reflects appreciation of workers, who are key partners in the UAE’s efforts to achieve sustainable development goals contributing to the country’s ambitious projects and enhancing its global leadership at all levels.

The Ministry also encouraged private sector companies to organise entertainment events and activities in the workplace and workers’ accommodation, saying such steps “enhance social harmony in the UAE, which is home to more than 200 nationalities from around the world.”

Raising awareness

On the sidelines of the entertainment events, workshops will be held to raise awareness among the workers about their rights and duties and the labour laws and policies in the country. These side events are aimed at enhancing harmony and stability in the labour market.

The Eid Al Adha events reflect the significance of partnership between different entities in the labour market, and their commitment to strengthen their relationship with the workforce, MoHRE said.

The Ministry congratulated the workers in the country on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing them success. It also highlighted their pivotal role and key partnership in enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE’s labour market and its global leadership in various fields.

Celebrating workers’ contributions

The Ministry underscored the importance of celebrating the contributions of workers and holding social engagements with them outside of the work environment. Such activities and events “are a regular feature for workers, appreciating their efforts and motivating them in carrying out their roles. Such events also reflect the government’s humanitarian strides.”

The Ministry said it ensures that workers in the UAE receive the utmost care by enhancing occupational health and safety conditions. One of these measures is the Midday Break, which will be implemented from June 15 to September 15, for the 20th year in a row. It will provide 6,000 rest stations for delivery workers.