Dubai Metro

The Red and Green Dubai Metro lines will operate as follows: 14 and 15 June from 5am to 1am the next day, Sunday 16 June from 8am to 1am the next day, and Monday to Friday (June 17-21) from 5am to 1am the next day.

Dubai Tram

Dubai Tram will operate from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 1am (next day). And on Sunday from 9am to 1am next day.

Dubai Bus

To know the changes in bus timetables during the Eid Al Adha holiday, please download the S’hail app from Google Play, App Store or App Gallery.

Vehicle testing

RTA service facilities include Customer Happiness Centres, Paid Parking Zones, Public Buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, Marine Transport means, and Service Provider Centres (Vehicle Testing).

All Service Providers Centres will be closed during Eid Al Adha holidays. Technical testing services only will resume on July 18.

Customer Happiness Centres

All of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during Eid Al Adha holiday. However, the Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, Al Kifaf and RTA Head Office will remain operational as usual 24/7.