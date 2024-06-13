Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the business hours of all its services during the Eid Al Adha holidays from June 15 to 18,
Parking
All public parking will be free of charge except for multi-storey parking terminals from Saturday 15 to 18
Dubai Metro
The Red and Green Dubai Metro lines will operate as follows: 14 and 15 June from 5am to 1am the next day, Sunday 16 June from 8am to 1am the next day, and Monday to Friday (June 17-21) from 5am to 1am the next day.
Dubai Tram
Dubai Tram will operate from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 1am (next day). And on Sunday from 9am to 1am next day.
Dubai Bus
To know the changes in bus timetables during the Eid Al Adha holiday, please download the S’hail app from Google Play, App Store or App Gallery.
Vehicle testing
RTA service facilities include Customer Happiness Centres, Paid Parking Zones, Public Buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, Marine Transport means, and Service Provider Centres (Vehicle Testing).
All Service Providers Centres will be closed during Eid Al Adha holidays. Technical testing services only will resume on July 18.
Customer Happiness Centres
All of RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres will be closed during Eid Al Adha holiday. However, the Smart Customer Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Barsha, Al Kifaf and RTA Head Office will remain operational as usual 24/7.
Customers can check other services including: water taxis and ferry services on RTA’s app.