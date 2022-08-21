Ajman: Ajman Police in cooperation with Ajman Municipality and the Planning Department have managed to clear congestion and create smooth traffic on alternative roads and new diversions in Al Nuaimiya area.
This follows the implementation of a package of successful solutions and the expansion of entry and exits points.
The move comes within the framework of Al Nuaimiya Intersection Development Project, which includes the construction of a bridge on Al Ittihad Street. The project will last for a year and four months.
Major Rashid bin Hindi, deputy director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, said the solutions have contributed significantly to clearing congestion as the entrances were expanded in the diversion of roads leading to Al Nuaimiya for those coming Sharjah. It comes in addition to expanding the lanes that had encountered difficulties in traffic flow in the area, and expanding the roads for those heading from Al Nuaimiya through Kuwait Road to the city centre and to Al Ittihad Road in the new diversions.
Police also stepped up patrols to control traffic movement and catch any offenders.
Maj bin Hindi said the new enhancements to the detours made the traffic movement more smooth within the first hours of implementation, and significantly reduced traffic congestion on the detours. He called on drivers to follow the directional signs and abide by the traffic instructions.