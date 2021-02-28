Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the declaration of a ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies across the disputed Kashmir region, the Emirates News Agency reported.
In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE has close historical ties with India and Pakistan and that it commends the efforts of the two countries to reach this achievement. It also stressed that this is an important step towards achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region.
The ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire in Kashmir to the benefit of both sides and committing to diplomatic means - through dialogue - to build bridges of confidence and establish a lasting peace that achieves the aspirations of both peoples.