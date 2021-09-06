Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed 41 Afghan evacuees, including members of the Afghan girls’ cycling and robotic teams, as well as human rights activists along with their family members, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday.
Women, girls and families will be hosted in the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi where they will be accommodated and provided with health care and food to ensure their well-being. The evacuees are then scheduled to leave for Canada and their immigration applications will be processed on a priority basis.
Commenting on the evacuation, Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: "The UAE is honoured to work hand in hand with its partners in the international community to help the Afghan people. The UAE spares no effort to help families, in particular women and girls ."
"The UAE will continue to welcome Afghan citizens until they leave for their final destinations. This is based on our permanent humanitarian commitment and the values of cooperation and solid partnership,” Al Zaabi added.
40,000Number of evacuees, Afghans and foreign nationals, helped by the UAE since August 1, 2021.
This initiative comes as part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to host about 9,000 Afghan citizens who were evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to third countries. The UAE has played an important and essential role in the humanitarian drive. From August 1 till now, the UAE has evacuated more than 40,0000 Afghans and foreign nationals.