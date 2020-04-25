The NCM has said that light winds will cause dust to blow

Dubai: UAE will see mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather again today. However, the National Center of Meteorology has confirmed that temperatures tend to increase across the country today.

Maximum temperatures in the country will be 35-40 °C in internal areas, 34-38 °C in coastal areas, and in mountainous areas temperatures will reach a maximum of 20-24 °C.

There are no weather warnings for the rest of the day. However, warm breeze through the day will cause dust to blow across the country. The NCM has said: "Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust."

Relative humidity across the country will be between 20-30 per cent going up to 55-65 per cent in the internal and mountainous regions up to 80 per cent in the coastal areas.