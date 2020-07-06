It will be mostly sunny across the UAE today, along with "partly cloudy" weather in some areas of the country at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast.
Partly cloudy weather is mostly expected in areas around Al Ain.
Warm breeze in the day, "light to moderate winds, freshening at times," is expected across the country.
It will be a hot day with temperature highs in internal areas expected to reach 44 – 48°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-44°C, and 35-39°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 51°C.
Humidity will be high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting 75-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent. According to the NCM, it will be: " Humid over some coastal and internal areas with a probability of fog or mist formation early morning especially northward."
The NCM also said that the sea will be relatively calm along the UAE's coastline.