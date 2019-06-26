In general, residents can expect high temperatures between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius

Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Istock

Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty and hazy conditions today. If you're heading outdoors, take precautions.

Overcast skies are predicted near Fujairah by afternoon.

There will be sunshine in most parts of the UAE. In general, residents can expect high temperatures between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, humidity levels will increase tonight and early morning tomorrow. Residents can expect fog and mist formation towards parts of Abu Dhabi.

In Dubai, night temperatures will be in the mid to high 30s, but conditions will be generally warm.

Moderate winds will be blowing during the day. These winds might carry dust with them that could hamper visibility.

The NCM predicts moderate conditions over the Arabian and Oman seas.