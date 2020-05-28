Winds can cause dust to blow across the country, says weather forecast

Image Credit: File photo/Arshad Ali

It will be a hot day in the UAE, with temperatures set to increase today. The National Centre of Meteorology, in their daily forecast, said it will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather today. And that "some clouds will appear East and Southward, and may be convective by afternoon, with an increase in temperatures."

Fujairah will see mostly cloudy weather today.

Warm winds are expected to carry dust across the country. "Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will cause blowing dust by daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 40 km/hr," according to the daily weather forecast.

In internal areas, the temperature highs are expected to reach 40 – 45°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37 – 42°C, and 26 – 31°C in the mountainous regions. The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 44.5°C.

The NCM also said that the weather will get humid by night, and Friday morning. It will be particularly "humid over the coastal areas", the weather bureau indicated.

Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal areas and internal areas. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent.

The sea is expected to be slight to moderate, both in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.