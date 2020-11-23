Get your umberellas ready. Many parts of the UAE including Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Jebel Jais will receive rain today according to the UAE's National Center of Meteorology. The rest of the country will see overcast skies during the day.
According to the daily forecast, today's weather will be: "Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas especially coastal, Northern and Eastern areas, associated with rainfall, with a decrease in temperatures."
Rainy weather conditions are expected till 11am according to the NCM's weather alert.
Today, maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 28-33°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 26-30°C, and 22-27°C in the mountainous regions.
Strong winds at times are expected to kick up dust across the country. The NCM said: "Moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times especially over the sea, will cause blowing dust and sand."
Relative humidity across the country willbe moderate to high, hitting a maximum of 75-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 55 per cent.
If you are headed to the seaside, it is best to be cautious. The NCM has warned of rough seas in the Arabian Gulf, and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
Rough weather is expected over the sea along UAE's coastline till 3am on Tuesday, according to NCM's weather alert.