The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has announced the end of the tropical storm "Shaheen" in the UAE, which was recorded in the Arabian Sea and had an indirect effect on some areas of the country.
According to the NCM, the UAE is still under the effect of the low pressure coming from the Southeast accompanied by scattered clouds and a probability of light rainfall during the evening, on October 4.
Residents of Sharjah, Dubai, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi reported experiencing rain earlier in the day.
Earlier dusty conditions were reported in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi where visibility went down to less than 100m in some areas. Yellow and orange alerts were issued in these areas. Dusty conditions have also been reported in Dubai.
Wind speeds of up to 45 kilometres per hour are expected.
According to the weather bureau, the conditions at sea in the UAE will be rough, gradually stabilising by night.