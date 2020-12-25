Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather alert along the Arabian Gulf till Saturday evening as the sea will continue to remain very rough, a weather forecaster said on Friday.
The official Ahmed Al Kabi told Gulf News, “We have issued a sea warning and it is advisable to avoid water sports or any other activity on the seas.”
He said the wave heights on shore ranged between 2-3ft, reaching 4ft sometimes, while the off shore height hovered between 6-8ft, reaching 11 ft at times.
He said the weather tonight will continue to be cloudy in general, with north westerly wind speeds at 20-30km per hour, reaching 50km per hour.
“The weather will be the same tomorrow till afternoon,” he added.
The lowest temperature recorded today was 6.2 degrees Celsius at Raknah, north of Al Ain, while the maximum temperature was 27.3 degrees Celsius at Kalba, Fujairah.
The minimum temperature tomorrow will be in the range of 6-9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will be between 21 and 25 degrees Celsius, he noted.