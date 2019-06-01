Dubai: Dubai Police closed down a street and diverted traffic to allow more than 150 volunteers serve up iftar dinners to 10,000 labourers on Friday.

The meals were provided by international private equity firm Berkeley Assets to mark Laylatul Qadr (Night of Decree), one of the holiest nights of the year for Muslims.

“I’m so proud of my team and everyone else who turned out to deliver the food on this special day,” said Omar Jackson, partner at Berkeley Assets, who planned the initiative. “We’re indebted to Dubai Police who gave us fantastic support to make it happen.”

After officers from Al Ghusais Police station closed down the street in the Sonapur (Muhaisnah) labour housing area, the volunteers formed a human chain to serve the iftar meals, prepared with more than 2,500 chickens and 4,000kg of rice.

Among those helping was UN Goodwill Ambassador Roy Fernandes, who said: “This was a wonderful initiative by Omar and his team. They have got Dubai Police and so many others involved and everybody worked together to make sure that such a large number of people got fed.”

Jackson added: “Working closely with Dubai Police to help bring this idea to life has been an incredible honour and my particular thanks go to Brigadier Yousuf Abdullah Salem Al Adeedi, Major Nasser Abdul Aziz Al Khaja, Lieutenant Jassim Mirza Al Ameri, First Corporal Abdullah Hassan Saeed Al Hosni, and all the officers at Al Ghusais Station.”