Dubai: UAE has extended all visit and tourist visas until March 31 this year without any fees, a top official told Gulf News on Monday.
According to the government official, all visit visas issued before December 29, 2020, will be extended until March 31, 2021. “To ensure visa extension for all visitors inside the country, the government entities concerned will work to facilitate procedures for tourists and visitors,” the official added. The visa extension is offered to visitors who are already in the UAE.
Embassy notice
Meanwhile, the Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi has also posted a notice on its official social media account informing the community about the latest announcement. “The government of the UAE has extended all the visit visas/ entry permits issued before December 29, 2020 until March 31, 2021 without any fees” the Embassy notice reads.
Travel agents confirm
Travel agents also confirmed that the validity of visas they applied for on behalf of their clients have been automatically extended to March 31. The decision aimed to support tourists and their families currently in the UAE facing travel restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic. The agencies said that the extension is only for holders of visit and tourist visas issued by Dubai.
'Gulf News' contacted the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship for clarification and a response is awaited. Meanwhile, travel agencies confirmed that the extension is only for holders of visit and tourist visas issued by Dubai.