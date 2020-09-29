Dubai: Some UAE areas experienced rainfall on Monday and a video of four cars being swept away in a flooded area was widely shared on social media. The SUVs can be seen driftting around as the strong flood waters carried them on. The video was taken in Wadi Shais, near Khor Fakkan.
Reportedly, the four Emiratis driving these vehicles managed to escape through the windows and no injuries were reported. UAE's weather forecast for today also predicted some rainfall. In January, the country had experienced severe flash floods.
Dubai Police posted a tweet on Tuesday morning warning motorists of almost 'non-existent' visibility on four roads due to foggy conditions. Motorists were urged to practice caution if travelling through these roads.
The NCM has also issued red and yellow alerts as it’s foggy in some parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. Motorists are advised to take extra precautions due to poor visibility on the roads.
- Inputs from Aghaddir Ali