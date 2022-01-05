The UAE Embassy in Kazakhstan has urged Emirati citizens, who are already there, to stay away from places of protests and demonstrations. The warning follows the announcement by Kazakh authorities of a nationwide state of emergency.
In a statement, the embassy advised citizens to abide by instructions issued by competent authorities. The embassy also called on citizens to contact the number +97180024 in case of emergency.
On Wednesday, Kazakhstan announced a state of emergency after protests broke out in the country over a fuel price hike that led to clashes between protestors and security forces.
Russian news agencies Interfax, TASS and RIA Novosti reported the state of emergency, quoting a statement shown on Kazakh state television.
States of emergency had earlier been imposed in the epicentres of the rallies - financial capital Almaty, the Mangystau province, and capital Nur-Sultan.