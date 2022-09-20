Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University (UAE) has ranked 90th globally in the top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted US. Utility Patents in 2021, recently announced by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO).
The list is developed based on data obtained by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Prof. Ahmed Murad, the Associate Provost for Research, stated that with 33 new patents granted to faculty members and researchers from the USPTO in 2001, the United Arab Emirates University (UAE) is the only university in the UAE that is included in the list of Top 100 globally based on the US Granted Patents.
33 patents
In addition to the 33 patents granted from the USPTO, 10 were also granted in other countries. The patents covered different fields, including medical disciplines, information technology, renewable energy, water resources, among others. Prof. Ahmed reported that this new achievement of the UAEU in scholarly activities and innovation reflects the university’s efforts to support and encourage all faculty members and inventors through the development of an excellent research environment. He added that the university’s efforts are based on the 2021 UAE vision to become among the most innovative countries globally and to ensure the quality of life and national prosperity.
Integrated strategy
Represented by the Office of the Associate Provost for Research, UAEU has developed an integrated strategy to support scholarly activities and innovation and develop awareness among the university community on the importance of the protection of intellectual property. The university has established the proper policy and procedures that support scholarly and innovative activities.
Prof. Ahmed praised the efforts of all faculty members, researchers, and inventors who contributed to this remarkable achievement. He added that all university departments and units work collaboratively to promote research and innovation in the UAEU.