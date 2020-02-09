The container, which was not properly fixed on the truck, fell on top of the minibus

Truck container falls on minibus killing driver Image Credit: Supplied

Umm Al Quwain: A Pakistani driver was killed and his Sri Lankan passenger seriously injured on Sunday evening in a traffic accident in Umm Al Quwain.

The accident happened when a container fell on top of a minibus, killing the driver and leaving the passenger seriously injured in Al Aqran Street in Umm Al Quwain.

The container, which was not properly fixed on the truck, fell on the minibus and crushed part of it completely.

Police control room received a call reporting the accident after which police patrol and ambulance paramedics reached the accident site.

The driver was pronounced dead when the paramedics arrived and his body was moved to the hospital. The injured passenger was also transferred to the hospital where his condition has been described as critical.