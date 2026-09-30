UAE tracks radiation exposure of around 27,000 workers through national registry

Authorities expand radiation monitoring from workplaces to drinking water and homes
Abu Dhabi: Around 27,000 workers exposed to radiation as part of their jobs are covered by a UAE national registry that tracks their radiation exposure and helps authorities identify unusual levels.
The National Dose Registry (NDR) was among several initiatives reviewed during the 48th meeting of the Radiation Protection Committee, chaired by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR).
The central database records occupational exposure to ionising radiation during normal operations and emergency situations.
It brings workers’ dose records together using national unique identifiers, allowing authorities to monitor a person’s cumulative exposure, identify abnormal readings and study radiation exposure trends across the country.
The committee also reviewed a 24-month programme aimed at strengthening radiological monitoring of drinking water across the UAE.
FANR also provided an update on the development of an online radiological monitoring platform.
Work is also continuing on the UAE National Radon Indoor Concentration Survey.
Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can build up indoors. The national survey is studying indoor concentrations as part of wider efforts to monitor environmental radiation.
Government bodies are also working to strengthen laboratory capabilities for radioactive analysis to improve the country’s ability to carry out coordinated monitoring and assessments.
The committee also reviewed work to update national reference levels for radiation used in medical imaging.
The UAE National Diagnostic Reference Levels project, led by a workgroup chaired by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, has completed national data collection across different types of medical imaging, with information received from all seven emirates.
The project will use the findings to update national reference levels and help healthcare facilities optimise radiation doses while maintaining the quality needed for medical imaging.
The Radiation Protection Committee was established in 2011 under FANR and includes 17 federal and local government entities.
It coordinates radiation protection efforts across the country and advises on policies and regulatory requirements covering areas including workers, patients and the environment.