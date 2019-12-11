Verdict against defendants final and not subject to appeal

Abu Dhabi

The State Security Court of the Federal Supreme Court on Monday turned down an appeal by six Nigerians convicted of terrorist crimes and financing terrorist organisations outside the UAE.

The court upheld ruling issued by Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court, punishing two of them with life imprisonment and four others with a ten-year sentence.

The court also ordered the convicts be deported from the country after serving their terms, and the confiscation of all communications devices, including computers and mobile phones.

The court ruled that SAM, 40, and SYA, 29, both of whom are of the Nigerian nationality, will be imprisoned for life, and they bear all the legal expenses.

The court also confirmed the ruling issued by the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court, which stipulates that A.AH., 37, A.A.M, 33, B.A.Y,34 years, and SYA, 29, all Nigerians, sentenced to a ten-year prison each of them and the confiscation of all electronic devices, mobile phones, laptops, and cameras used in committing the crime and they bear all the legal expenses.

The State Security Prosecution had accused the defendants of joining the terrorist organisation Boko Haram terrorist group in Nigeria.

The prosecution also charged them of promoting the ideology and collecting and transferring funds and cash donations to this group in Nigeria through financial institutions operating within the UAE.