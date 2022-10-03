Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) launched the second edition of ‘Be Bold’ healthcare innovation and future foresight programme during a recent ceremony at Dubai’s Etihad Museum.

The first-of-its-kind federal initiative aims to design the future of healthcare in an innovative and proactive way by building Emirati capacity, and supporting professionals through a single platform that connects innovators, businessmen, start-up companies and health service providers.

The programme, which runs until November 24 under the theme #TogetherForHealthUAE, includes mentoring sessions and workshops to be delivered by experts in design thinking, future foresight, policy design and entrepreneurship. It will be implemented in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, and Viatris, Klaim, and Johnson & Johnson.

The programme is set to strengthen the country’s leading position as a preferred destination for distinguished talents looking for an attractive environment to innovate and invest.

The official launch event was attended by Dr Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, director-general of Emirates Health Services (EHS); Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for the public health sector at the MoHAP; Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for the health regulation sector at the MoHAP; and Salem Al Darmaki, advisor to the Minister of Health and Prevention.

Be Bold combines technologies and tools for entrepreneurs with future foresight and design thinking to build government policies and programs that shape the future of health care.

Key pillars and grants

Experts will shed light on three key pillars, including public health, mental health, and women’s health. At the programme’s conclusion, up to 20 participants will present their projects to a panel of experts in a bid for funds and grants.

Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama, MoHAP undersecretary, said: “In addition to attracting and retaining talents to develop future policies, the programme’s outcomes will contribute to reducing the cost of hiring health consultants from outside the UAE in the future. This, in turn, will yield in good results. It will set the stage for a promising sector for the development of leaders, experts, and initiators with sharp minds and talents, upon which the policies of countries producing advanced scientific and technological knowledge are built. This is in itself the best investment in a future that matches the aspirations and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.”