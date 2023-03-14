Abu Dhabi: Throughout the month of March, Big Ticket’s guaranteed weekly e-draw is giving three customers the chance to walk away with Dh100,000 each, every week. Among this week’s winners are two nationals of New Zealand and one from India.
Bijin Madhusoodanan, an Indian national who won the first Dh100,000 during the first weekly e-draw in March, has been a resident of Abu Dhabi for the past 12 years and currently works as a driver at Abu Dhabi International Airport. The Big Ticket customer decided to purchase his winning ticket from the airport while on vacation. Madhusoodanan started purchasing tickets since first hearing about the Big Ticket raffle draw through friends in 2015.
Gift to daughter
An expat from New Zealand, Rashmi Ahuja, was named the second Dh100,000 winner during the first weekly e-draw in March. Ahuja has been a resident of Dubai for the past 10 years and currently works as an immigration advisor. The Big Ticket customer pooled money with her husband and two of her closest friends to purchase four tickets and plans to give her share of the winnings to her daughter.
Settling debt
A resident of Dubai, Vishal is the third Dh100,000 winner for the month of March. He first heard about Big Ticket through social media a year ago and has been purchasing tickets every month ever since. An IT consultant, Vishal told Big Ticket’s representatives that he plans to use his winnings to clear his debt and will share the remaining amount with family and friends.