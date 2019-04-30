Abu Dhabi: UAE Team Emirates has announced it will host an open day as part of its ongoing Youth Academy programme on Saturday, May 4, at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi.

The free Youth Academy sessions are aimed at boys and girls aged 8-11 years-old, who are interested in learning to ride a bike or improve their bike handling ability.

Lessons are being provided by qualified British and Arabic instructors, covering three core areas of Bike Familiarisation, Bike Confidence and Bike Skills and will culminate in a short Time Trial course for any riders, who wish to race against the clock.

Children are welcome to bring their own bikes and helmets, though all the equipment needed will be available to borrow free of charge.

Representatives from Abu Dhabi Cycling Club will also be on hand to provide any promising young talent with information on how to continue their cycling journey with group rides, fitness training and racing advice.

Date: Saturday May 4, 4pm-6pm