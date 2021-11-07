Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, directed to allocate Dh4.5 million to support the latest publications issued by the publishing houses participating at Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2021.
The grant of Dr Sheikh Sultan aims to provide Sharjah public libraries with various modern publications in all Arab and foreign scientific, literary and cultural fields, and to update the knowledge content of the libraries, which constitute a major reference for researchers and readers in the Emirate of Sharjah.
The grant also contributes to supporting publishers from various Arab and foreign countries participating in this year’s SIBF, which total 1,632 publishers from 83 countries.