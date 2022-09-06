Abu Dhabi: The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.
The UAE stressed the importance of protecting diplomatic missions in accordance with norms and charters that govern diplomatic work.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) confirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of moral and human values and principles.
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government of the Russian Federation and its people, the Afghan people, and the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Two Russian embassy staff in Kabul were killed when a suicide bomber detonated explosives near the entrance of the embassy on Monday, in a blast that injured 11 others, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The suicide bombing occurred outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. The attack was carried out at around 10:50 am, when a crowd of people were gathering to apply for visas to travel to Russia.