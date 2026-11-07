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UAE strongly condemns shooting in Poland's Krakow that left one dead

Shooting in a public square leaves one dead and several others injured

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Police guard the access of an area in the historic center of Krakow, Poland, on November 7, 2026 where a gunman opened fire killing six people wounding over a dozen.
Police guard the access of an area in the historic center of Krakow, Poland, on November 7, 2026 where a gunman opened fire killing six people wounding over a dozen.
AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned a shooting in a public square in the Polish city of Krakow that left six people dead and several others injured.

In a statement on Saturday, November 7, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and extremism aimed at undermining security and stability.

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The ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Republic of Poland, wishing all those injured a speedy recovery.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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