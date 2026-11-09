Krakow shooting suspect who killed six dies in hospital

The man had been in critical condition after police shot him to end the attack
Krakow, Poland: The 24-year-old who opened fire in a city square in Poland, killing six people and wounding 15 on Saturday, died in the hospital Monday morning, police said.
The man had been in critical condition after police shot him to end the attack and had had several operations.
The assailant drove through the square in the heart of Krakow's Old Town on Saturday to start the attack. The square is a major tourist hub in the country's second-largest city.
Authorities also found the bodies of the assailant's sister, mother and father at the man's family home in Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, a city about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Krakow. They likely died from gunshot wounds.