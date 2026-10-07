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Seven wounded in Poland school stabbing attack: police

Students and teachers among victims in Poland school stabbing incident

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AFP
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Seven wounded in Poland school stabbing attack: police
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Officers have arrested a 19-year-old man after seven people were wounded in a knife attack at a high school in Poland, police said Wednesday.

The attack happened at a school in Ostroleka, 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of the capital Warsaw, said police, who released a blurred photo of the suspect following his arrest.

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Ostroleka prosecutor Elzbieta Lukasiewicz said the victims were students and teachers. 

"It appears that the boy went into the school and attacked the students and teachers with a dangerous tool," Lukasiewicz told news channel TVN24. 

"Based on the information I have, eight people were injured." 

The fire department told the PAP news agency that the injured included three adults and five teenagers. 

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