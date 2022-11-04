Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the attempted assassination of Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, expressing its solidarity and stance alongside Pakistan and its people in the face of violence and terrorism.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts aimed at destabilising security and stability and in contravention of human values and principles.