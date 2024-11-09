Fujairah: 1,000 volunteers in Fujairah have helped pack 530 tonnes of aid for the ‘UAE Stands with Lebanon’ campaign.

Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and under the supervision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs and the Fujairah Charity Association have delivered the food supplies as part of the relief campaign.

The campaign was launched in early October under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and followed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the Fujairah Charity Association, said the campaign was an immediate response to the UAE leadership’s directives, which always prioritise humanitarian efforts. He expressed gratitude to the volunteers who contributed to packing and preparing the aid.