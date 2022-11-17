Abu Dhabi: The UAE Space Agency (UAESA) has launched Space Data Centre, a digital platform providing scientists, scholars, public and private entities, start-ups, and the public with access to space data to develop solutions for national and global challenges.

The launch was held on the sidelines of UAE’s participation at the ongoing 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), being hosted in Egypt until November 18.

UAESA said: “The Space Data Centre is part of the transformational projects launched by the UAE’s government, aiming to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE [and Ruler of Dubai], to focus on creating the world’s best and most active economy.”

Innovative ecosystem

The Space Data Centre aims to provide an innovative ecosystem to utilise space data and technologies to address global sustainability challenges, promote space-related solutions to overcome national challenges, and boost the number of companies and patents in the space industry.

The initiatives also help attract leading innovators, accelerate the development process of space products, and increase productivity in scientific research to provide people with a better life, by utilizing space-related applications and services.

Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and chairperson of UAE Space Agency, said: “The UAE’s participation at COP27 is a clear indication of its keenness to invest in the future, based on its deep-rooted belief in the significance of knowledge in the global fight against climate change. We are always working on launching new initiatives and projects and adopt the latest technologies to address climate-related challenges and promote sustainability to protect the environment and biodiversity on our planet.”

Climate change challenge

Meanwhile, UAESA also announced, in cooperation with Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE), that Farmin, an Emirati AI and remote sensing technologies start-up, won the Climate Change challenge. UAESA recently launched this challenge as part of the Space Analytics and Solutions (SAS) Programme, along with other initiatives, including Food Security, Climate Change, Environmental and Vegetation Monitoring, infrastructure, and Energy.

The winning application created by Farmin supports the efforts to fight climate change, and enhances the monitoring of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions in the Arabian Peninsula by utilising AI (artificial intelligence) and global, updated, and commonly available remote sensing data.