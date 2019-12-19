Picture for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Stock image

Dubai mum, Amrita Vidyarthi, has been living alone with her daughter in the UAE for two years. She has a part-time domestic help who also doubles up as nanny whenever needed. Her daughter is six now and Vidyarthi makes sure that her child has limited access to the balcony.

She said: “I live on the top floor (10th floor) of a building. I have not child proofed the doors or windows but my daughter has been instructed to not access these alone. There is always an adult monitoring her at the window and someone tags along with her if she is in the balcony.”

For the 39-year-old tax manager from India, the most important safety precaution is to make your child aware and be in touch with them.

Speaking of what steps she has taken to ensure her child’s safety, she said: “I believe more in adult presence and the process of informing a child rather than childproofing a home.

"The only measure I take for her safety is making her aware of the dangers (physical or otherwise) involved in various actions. I indulge in continuous dialogue with her so that lessons are not forgotten. We routinely discuss the possible dangers inside and outside the house.”

She said: “Yes, it is more challenging as a single parent, especially when one is stretching oneself thin to be everywhere, at home, in the office, at school.

"Making yourself available to the child becomes challenging but remains imperative. No nanny can substitute parental guidance. However, it’s not an extreme challenge since I always have an adult I trust taking care of her.”

Vidyarthi added: “Parenting is like constantly living in a science lab. Every child and situation is different and requires quick thinking for the parent.