Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received on Saturday at Al Badee Palace officials of the Catholic Church.
At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan welcomed the officials of the Catholic Church, stressing the importance of moderate values based on respect for religions and tolerance.
Sharjah Ruler and the Catholic Church delegation exchanged conversations on a number of common areas and topics concerned with consolidating human values that promote a decent life for all spectrums and followers of diverse religions, and avoid extremist ideology.
Bishop Paul Hender thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for all the support he received during his tenure with the Catholic Church in the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular.
The Ruler of Sharjah wished Bishop Paolo Marinelli, who was appointed after Bishop Paul Hender, success in performing his duties and promoting the extended march of religious tolerance and the active participation of all groups.