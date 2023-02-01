Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised the role played by the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in cultural creativity and book industry.
“Today, the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature completes 15 years of celebrating creativity, culture and book industry,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet.
“We celebrate cultural events in Dubai in particular, because culture reflects the essence of man in our society. Culture is evidence of civilisation. And our life is not complete without economic sufficiency, cultural depth and social cohesion,” Sheikh Mohammed added.