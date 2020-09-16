191101 uae flag
UAE Flag in half mast Image Credit: Gulf News
Also in this package

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourned the late Sheikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, who passed away due to a car accident, on Wednesday morning.

"The Court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourns the death of Sheikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, as he died today morning in an accident," a statement issued by the Royal Court said.

See more

The statement added that due to the current COVID-19 precautionary measures, Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla will receive condolences over phone calls and through messages for three days, starting Wednesday.