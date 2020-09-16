Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourned the late Sheikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, who passed away due to a car accident, on Wednesday morning.
"The Court of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, mourns the death of Sheikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, as he died today morning in an accident," a statement issued by the Royal Court said.
See more
- IPL in UAE: Mumbai Indians prepare for Abu Dhabi opener against Chennai Super Kings
- UAE-Israel peace deal signing ceremony in pictures
- IPL in UAE: Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore ready to celebrate their 21st
- News in pictures: Amazon to hire 100,000 people, Kerala gold smuggling, Sally to hit Mexico, Russia vaccine, UAE mid-day break, Delhi COVID tests…
The statement added that due to the current COVID-19 precautionary measures, Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed Al Mualla will receive condolences over phone calls and through messages for three days, starting Wednesday.