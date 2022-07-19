Dubai: Senior citizens and youth recently enjoyed a trip to the indoor snow resort Ski Dubai under the second edition of the ‘Generations Dialogue’ initiative by the Ministry of Community Development, held in collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim Group.
The get-together at Mall of the Emirates was held in the presence of Sheikha Sanaa bint Manaa Al Maktoum. Generations Dialogue comes within the framework of support of the UAE government for senior citizens and young people to build communication bridges among these generations and at the same time encourage young people to benefit from the life experiences of senior citizens.
The initiative began with a visit to Ski Dubai for the guests. It included interactive dialogues between senior citizens, young people and Sheikha Sanaa, who all spoke about their experiences.
Impact of social media
The initiative was moderated by Emirati media figure Mariam bint Fahd, who presented several questions addressed to senior citizens and young people about the role of technology in the life of Emirati families and the extent to which inter-generational communication is affected by technology. The dialogue highlighted the role of technology and social media in communication between grandparents, parents and young.
The initiative also provided advice to young people and how to make senior citizens benefit from the new technologies. The event ended with a group lunch followed by a memorial photo.