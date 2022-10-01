Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Friday sent a plane carrying food items to various cities and villages affected by the torrential rains that recently struck southern and eastern Mauritania. The food supplies will meet the basic needs of thousands of families, especially the elderly, women, and children.
Hamad Ghanem Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, said: “The provision of these supplies reflects the strong relations between the two countries and underscores the UAE’s humanitarian role in providing relief to those in need and those affected by disasters that threaten food security.”
He pointed to the continuous support of the UAE in providing aid to Mauritania by sending food and medical supplies, including in April 2021, as well as three medical aid planes to support the country’s efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.