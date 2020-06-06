Over 730 tonnes of aid has now been sent to 64 countries

Aid to Mauritania being loaded onto an Etihad flight Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE today sent an aid plane containing 18 metric tons of medical and food supplies to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 14,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Aid to Mauritania boarding an Etihad flight's cargo hold Image Credit: WAM

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hamad Ghanim Hamad Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, stated: “The UAE is honored to extend assistance today to Mauritania in recognition of the country’s tireless fight against COVID-19. Through cooperation and global coordination, we can work together to overcome these challenging circumstances and aim towards achieving a future in which public health security is a priority of the international community.”

On April 19, the UAE sent a plane carrying 18 metric tons of medical and food aid to Mauritania, benefitting approximately 10,000 healthcare workers.