Dubai: The UAE Cyber Security Council on Saturday warned of security risks in Apple systems that could allow hackers to take control of devices.
In a post on X, it stated the vulnerabilities are in operating systems (OS) of the iPhone, iPad, Mac computers, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Safari internet browser (iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and Safari, repectively.)
“We strongly recommend all users to update their systems and software immediately to mitigate potential threats,” the Council posted, adding that Apple has released a security update to address the issue.
Google Chrome warning
Shortly afterwards, it also issued a security warning regarding “vulnerabilities” in the Google Chrome browser that could “potentially allow malicious actors to execute harmful code on your operating systems. We strongly advise all users to promptly update their Chrome browsers to the latest version to safeguard against any potential threats”.