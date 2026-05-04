UAE schools on alert amid missile threats, classes to continue as usual: ‘Safety protocols in place’

Several schools sent communications to families throughout the day
Following missile alerts linked to regional tensions involving Iran on Monday, schools across the UAE reassured parents that operations would continue as normal, while closely monitoring the situation and prioritising student safety.
Several schools sent communications to families throughout the day, stressing that school would continue as normal. At the same time, schools confirmed that precautionary safety measures had been activated on campus.
Dubai International Academy also wrote to parents, assuring them that their children’s wellbeing remains the school’s top priority and that the situation will continue to be closely monitored in case circumstances change.
The school said all safety protocols are fully in place across the campus, adding that both staff and students are familiar with the procedures to follow if an alert is issued during the school day. It noted that teams are trained to respond in a calm, swift and appropriate manner in line with established safety measures.
The letter further emphasised that the school remains committed to providing a safe, caring and calm environment for every child.
At GEMS Winchester School, Principal Matt shared a message with parents addressing concerns surrounding the alerts.
In a message sent to parents, the school acknowledged concerns surrounding the recent alerts and reassured families that classes and daily operations would continue as usual, as no official instructions had been issued by authorities to alter school functioning.
The school said it had activated precautionary safety measures, including keeping students indoors and pausing outdoor activities if alerts persist. Administrators added that staff members are fully trained to prioritise student safety and wellbeing throughout the school day.
The message also noted that the situation is being closely monitored in coordination with official authorities, and parents would be informed immediately if guidance changes.
Other schools echoed similar sentiments. Dr Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Principal of Al Khaleej International School, confirms, all business as usual. “We are putting the safety protocols in action.”
Schools across the UAE emphasised that student welfare remains their highest priority, with administrations staying in close contact with official authorities and prepared to adapt quickly should circumstances change.